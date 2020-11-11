Senior Health Resource Center is helping veterans with their Medicare plan

Senior Health Resource Center is a Medicare Organization whose primary goal is to serve the Senior Community in New Mexico. Kenny Parsons, Agency Trainer, discussed how they are assisting veterans when it comes to questions about medicare.

The Senior Health Resource Center is a no cost educational resource to people eligible for Medicare. They help answer questions and help navigate you through the enrollment process. They are supported by Medicare Insurance companies and are at no cost to the public. Schedule your appoint today with one of their local, licensed agents. They will review your plan to make sure it is the right plan for you. There are many new benefits being offered in 2021.

A few things to consider:

Cost–How much will you pay for premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and copays?

Benefits–Are additional benefits included?

Convenience–Are the plan’s in-network providers conveniently located?

Needs–Do you anticipate your healthcare needs will change? Will your medicine needs to increase?

Providers–Do your doctors and hospitals accept your plan?

