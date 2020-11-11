The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce holds ‘Hispanic Heritage Awards’ virtually

Providing a place where successful people can meet and collaborate. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is doing that. They provide a place where successful people can meet and collaborate and what they’ve found out is that most people are one connection away from realizing their dream. Shannon Jacques, Vice President of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, discusses what they have going on, including the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Awards.

​The Hispano Chamber celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with its annual Hispanic cultural event that has the fitting theme of “ConverGENTE y Cultura.” These deliberate words, “Converge,” which means the coming together from different directions, and “Gente” the Spanish word for people frame this event. The Hispano Chamber recognizes the unique tapestry of cultures that have been woven together over the centuries in Albuquerque. This great city has been shaped by the many people that call Albuquerque home and so we celebrate our roots; the Native American and Hispanic peoples that have converged here. It is these cultures and people that we celebrate. The event is on November 12, and you can register for this virtual event through their website.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being an historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque, but of the state of New Mexico.

