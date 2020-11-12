4BF launches online pet toy sale during COVID-19

New Mexico-based 4BF (For Best Friends) produces the finest quality, nontoxic, plant-derived natural rubber pet toys on the market. They don’t use any plastic additives or anything else they wouldn’t want their own best friends to chew, toss, catch, bite, or play with. With the uptick in online retail due to COVID-19, they are launching an online website for buying products that were previously only available at pet stores. A portion of all sales is donated to animal rescue organizations. 4BF CEO Paul Daniels discussed more details.

