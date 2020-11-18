Author shares tips for women starting their own businesses

Violette de Ayala is a Cuban American serial and Social Entrepreneur, Founder of FemCity®, and the International Best-Selling Author of The Self-Guided Guru© Life Lessons for the Everyday Human. Violette has been quoted in Success, Forbes, Entrepreneur, CNBC, Fast Company, Thrive Global, Medium, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Small Business, Authority, Business Insider News as a small business expert and in MarieClaire. Violette has also been seen in featured campaigns in People, InStyle, Real Simple magazines in addition to bareMinerals “Women We Love” Series. She served as part of The White House: Women Environmental Leaders Program and was a commissioned Keynote speaker for Accenture’s International Women’s Month Event, the SBA Regional Women’s Conference, and Luxury Brand Partners.

FemCity has been seen in Gilt, Vogue, Forbes, AP, Mashable, and Fast Company and has over 100 locations in the US, Canada, and the Islands. Violette is a Member of NationSwell Council, Entrepreneur Leadership Network and a Contributor to Entrepreneur.com. She was a Moderator for the Global Women Empower 2020 Summit and NationSwell’s “The Great American Lie” Discussion.

