Taylor Garrett Whiskey provides their fall cocktail guide

Taylor Garrett Whiskey is the culmination of an aviator’s vision to produce a unique spirit using breakthrough aging technology while honoring the quality and attention to detail of the great Master Distillers. Founder & Distiller Scott Feuille discussed what they have to offer here in the Duke City.

🍁Your Fall Cocktail Guide is here!🍁

The weather is cooling, it is the perfect time to warm up with one of Taylor Garrett Whiskey’s signature Fall cocktails! Everything from S’mores Crunch, Whiskey Maple Coffee, Apple Pie On The Rocks, and their own twist on the Whiskey Sour! Enjoy these boozy delights in the comfort of your own home, you don’t have to be a mixologist! They’ve made this easy for you

Taylor Garrett Whiskey is a veteran-owned company located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, founded by Scott Feuille, a retired Naval Aviator, and commercial airline pilot. Having traveled the globe and tasted some of the finest spirits the world has to offer, he’s always been fascinated by the skill and traditions of the Great American Distiller. With a passion for distilling and in pursuit of the perfect timeless spirit, Scott began his quest to craft the best tasting, no-nonsense whiskey on the market today.

