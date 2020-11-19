beWellnm is hosting virtual events for the Open Enrollment

BeWellnm is New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange. It is a marketplace where New Mexicans can learn about health insurance, compare plans, and get ready to enroll. In order to keep New Mexicans safe and healthy during Open Enrollment, beWellnm has been hosting virtual health insurance enrollment events with expert help around the state. Native American Liaison Manager Juliet Yazzie discussed more on these virtual events.

The Open Enrollment is goin on now. Individuals and families in New Mexico can get enrolled in a healthy plan before the Open Enrollment ends on December 15. beWellnm has been hosting virtual events with brokers and expert help around the state. During theses virtual events, you’ll be able to find out if you qualify for subsides to help pay for your insurance, ask general questions about beWellnm, and make a future appointment to get enrolled once you’ve got all your questions answered about personal health insurance.

Visit their website for a list of upcoming events and to set your one-on-one virtual appointment. You are also free to join in on another town’s event. Just because you don’t live in an area where there is an event, doesn’t mean you can’t join virtually! Just click the Zoom link and join any time within the event time indicated.

