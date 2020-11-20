Holiday gifting guide with Kendra Scott

At Kendra Scott, they care deeply about their communities and the causes that matter the most to them. Whether it’s a national crisis, a local charity, or a friend in need, no cause is ever too big or too small. And if you’re looking for that perfect gift for someone special in your life, they want you to know they have you covered. Marketing & Philanthropic Manager Iliana Silva at Kendra Scott discussed holiday gifting this year.

When Kendra started her company, she was a new mom with limited resources- and a big dream. She created a culture that allowed her to put family first, and at Kendra Scott, they hold true to that today. She built a fashion brand known for its colorful gemstones and quality design, creating beautiful accessories that make you feel like your most confident self. Most importantly, their beautiful jewelry acts as a platform to do something truly impactful- to give back to others in a meaningful way.

Like this: Like Loading...