Celebrate Thanksgiving with help from the County Line

Coronavirus has changed almost every aspect of our life, including how we celebrate. But you can turn those Thanksgiving lemons into lemonade this year with the help of The County Line.

The “Emergency Kit” is still a bestseller for The County Line. It’s a nice family pack that comes with brisket, sausage, potato salad, and turkey. You can pick it up hot or cold, and you can order all the way up to Thanksgiving Day and beyond. They are ready to go and will serve it to you. The County Line will be open for curbside pickup and takeout on Thanksgiving Day.

The County Line has a new, free, app for both iOS and Android devices! Through the app, you can order for curbside pickup and takeout. Plus, when you sign up, you’ll get a free sausage appetizer redeemable for takeout. There is also a rewards program, where you can collect points to redeem for rewards on future purchases.

Located just two minutes from the Sandia Peak Tram, this beautiful southwestern roadhouse will make you feel like you’re back on the old Route 66. Tucked right up against the incredible Sandia Mountains, you’ll really enjoy the city lights view from the main dining room.

Like this: Like Loading...