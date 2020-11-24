Let Northwestern Mutual help you with your financial planning

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She’s here for your “Money Minute.”

What is financial planning? Think about the last time you took a big road trip. Rather than hop in the car and wing it from point A to point B, you probably mapped out the best route first and planned a back-up route in case something unexpected knocked you off course.

Financial planning is a lot like that. You’re creating a road map for your money. Planning helps you make the most of what you’ve got so can balance the life you want now, with the one you want later.

Professionals help you reach long-term goals, like saving for your dream retirement, or short term goals, like a family vacation. If you’re not sure what your goals should be, financial planning can help with that, too. They can help you get organized, prioritize your goals, and create a plan to help you reach them. If you run into an unexpected detour, a financial planner can help you recalibrate and keep you moving towards your destination.

