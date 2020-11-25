Actress Nicole Geddie discusses new book ‘Golden’

Nicole Geddie is a television actress, adrenaline junkie, solo traveler, and writer. Golden is her love project; a collection of poetry documenting the rawest human emotions, from waiting for love, long petitioned dreams, motherhood, to navigating life’s traumas and struggles and overcoming odds. This was written as a therapeutic solo endeavor but quickly became a means of connection to others in the world experiencing similar things, primarily those who have spent a lifetime waiting for love and the desires of their hearts, having still not seen those things come to fruition.

Like this: Like Loading...