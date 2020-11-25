Betty Bulldog shares tips for a pup-friendly Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is upon us, and what better time to be thankful for our family, including our four-legged family members. Author, Travel Writer & Animal Welfare Advocate Jill Lane, along with Ambassa-Dog Betty Bulldog, offered tips for a pup-friendly, safe, and happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving food that you should not feed your dog:

Turkey Skin : High-fat foods like that can be extremely hazardous to your dog’s health. The kin holds any marinade, spices, butter, and oils that is difficult to digest. High-fat foods can lead to pancreatitis. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal pain, and lethargy.

: High-fat foods like that can be extremely hazardous to your dog’s health. The kin holds any marinade, spices, butter, and oils that is difficult to digest. High-fat foods can lead to pancreatitis. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal pain, and lethargy. Cooked Bones : Cooked turkey and ham bones are NOT safe for dogs. They can splinter in the dog’s digestive tract and your holiday may include a pricey trip to the emergency room and worse. Dispose of bones carefully so that your pup isn’t tempted to eat them.

: Cooked turkey and ham bones are NOT safe for dogs. They can splinter in the dog’s digestive tract and your holiday may include a pricey trip to the emergency room and worse. Dispose of bones carefully so that your pup isn’t tempted to eat them. Onions & Garlic : Onions and garlic contain sulfides, which are toxic to dogs, and can lead to anemia. Onions are more toxic than garlic and cooking them does not reduce their toxicity.

: Onions and garlic contain sulfides, which are toxic to dogs, and can lead to anemia. Onions are more toxic than garlic and cooking them does not reduce their toxicity. Alcohol : Many dogs love the taste of beer, but this does not mean you should share your frosty brew with your best friend. Any alcohol, and particularly the hops in beer, is toxic and in some cases can cause death in dogs.

: Many dogs love the taste of beer, but this does not mean you should share your frosty brew with your best friend. Any alcohol, and particularly the hops in beer, is toxic and in some cases can cause death in dogs. Nuts : Specifically walnuts and macadamia nuts are very dangerous for your dog. They could cause a toxic reaction called “macadamia nut toxicosis.” Within 12 hours of eating them, dogs are unable to stand, vomiting, having tremors, fever, weakness, and elevated heart rate. Usually, symptoms go away but this can lead to deadly shock.

: Specifically walnuts and macadamia nuts are very dangerous for your dog. They could cause a toxic reaction called “macadamia nut toxicosis.” Within 12 hours of eating them, dogs are unable to stand, vomiting, having tremors, fever, weakness, and elevated heart rate. Usually, symptoms go away but this can lead to deadly shock. Nutmeg : Used to spice sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie, nutmeg can cause seizures and central nervous system problems if your dog ingests it. In extreme cases, it can even cause death. Both sweet potatoes and pumpkin and in moderation are good for your dog, just make sure they don’t have any nutmeg on them before you feed them any!

: Used to spice sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie, nutmeg can cause seizures and central nervous system problems if your dog ingests it. In extreme cases, it can even cause death. Both sweet potatoes and pumpkin and in moderation are good for your dog, just make sure they don’t have any nutmeg on them before you feed them any! Sage : Sage contains essential oils that can cause stomach upset. Best to keep this herb out of reach from your pup’s paws!

: Sage contains essential oils that can cause stomach upset. Best to keep this herb out of reach from your pup’s paws! Chocolate, Dough, & Batter: We all know chocolate is a no-no, but did you know that dough can actually rise inside your dog’s stomach, causing bloating and severe pain? Additionally, dough and batter contain raw eggs, which may contain Salmonella. Keep your fur-kid out of the kitchen while you bake and clean up any spills right away.

Want to treat your pet with a Thanksgiving treat? Take a Paws pet boutique is preparing special Thanksgiving dinners for dogs. You can order ahead and pick it up before Thanksgiving, take it home, and have it ready for your four-legged friend! You can call them at 505-980-1270 or visit the shop at 221 NM 165 in the Homestead Village shopping center.

Events Unlimited is a boutique marketing company dedicated to showcasing the beauty of New Mexico through books, events, and travel adventures, including pet-friendly New Mexico. Award-winning books showcase everything New Mexico including food, culture, history, outdoor adventure and pet/family-friendly destinations. Events Unlimited is dedicated to sharing the plight of homeless pets and promoting adoption, not shopping for a pet. Fundraising efforts through passed AmbassaDog, Travelin’ Jack generated over $40,000 in ten years for NM animal shelter groups. Betty Bulldog, a DoggieDiva, carries on Jack’s legacy.

