Holiday Small Business Shout Out

Black Friday and the Holiday shopping season in New Mexico is all about online shopping and local merchants, business owners, and local eateries area all ready to help make your season brighter. Remember to support local businesses and to shop local.

Twisters Burgers & Burritos: Even though dining rooms are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, they still have a great drive-thru for you to pick up some of their delicious food. Through the Holiday season, they will also have fresh, Albuquerque-made tamales for sale at their stores.

New Nuevo: Right now they are selling their Holiday Box sets that feature hand-crafted, organic artisanal products from local New Mexico brands. They curate each boxed experience with unique, up-and-coming locally owned businesses that bring their unique stores into your life.

FS2 Supply Co.: FS2 Supply Co has launched its new website for you to shop online. Each order has the option for curbside pickup if you’re in the area or they can ship directly through their door.

Crown Jewels and Coin: They specialize in fine jewelry, jewelry design, estate jewelry, jewelry supply, loose diamonds, preowned watches, and Native American Jewelry. Right now, they are providing their Black Friday savings and offer shipping and local delivery.

T.Skies Jewelry: T.Skies is three things. A jewelry store, a virtual Indian market, and a non-profit Native American jeweler’s co-op. They have an online shop for you to safely shop from the comfort of your home. They will also be holding Facebook Live sessions where you can meet the artists and shop directly off of Facebook.

Macy’s Coronado: Dara Romero is your personal virtual stylist at Macy’s Coronado. While shopping is a little different this year, she is here to help with new outfits, gift shopping, a home decor refresh & even just finding that little extra something your closet needs right now. You can also send your shopping list to dara.romero@macys.com. She’ll go over your list, get you the best prices, and set up either curbside or direct shipping to you.

Color Wheel Toys: Color Wheel Toys is a full-service toy store, open seasonally in a new space each year. Due to the current stay-at-home order, they offer online shopping with curbside pickup at their Nob Hill location. Plus, they do free gift wrapping!

Quality Dealerships: Problem with your car? Time for your next scheduled maintenance? Schedule an appointment with their service department online. Their showroom may be closed, but they are still here to help you with your transportation needs.

Futons & Frames: Are you in need of a futon for the holidays? They will have what you need. While their stores may be close, they still have their online store. Once you make your purchase, one of their sales associates will contact you for curbside pickup or delivery.

4BF: 4BF produces the finest quality, nontoxic, plant-derived natural rubber pet toys on the market. They are based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. You can shop online through their website this holiday season, and a portion of their profits will be donated to organizations like Animal Humane New Mexico.

BBGlamstash: BBGlamstash is where beauty is BIGGER. Bigger than labels, bigger than boundaries—bigger than anything but the art. Danielle is an Albuquerque based make-up artist with a passion for makeup. You can shop for BBGlamstash products through their website and are offering free shipping on orders over $50.

Like this: Like Loading...