GivingTuesday Toys for Tots raises toys and money for underprivileged kids

The Marine Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year. These toys make a tremendous difference in the lives of the children and families that receive them gratefully. Hope is the key, and hope is what the Marine Corps Reserve is able to give through the Toys for Tots program. The distribution of these toys are not only viewed as a simple gift but also brings joy and happiness to the children in need.

The Marine Toys for Tots team works very hard to make the campaign a success, but we could not do it without the help of concerned citizens, business leaders and the local community. We rely on local businesses and organizations for assistance in a number of areas, including volunteers, drop off locations, toy collection, hosting events, and toy distribution.

