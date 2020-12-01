Musician Baz Francis discusses new EP

Baz Francis is a UK-born but US-living musician who is both a solo artist, occasional collaborator, and founding member of the bands Magic Eight Ball and Mansion Harlots. Having released 5 studio albums so far with his various acts through Magic Cat Records, as well as touring extensively around the world, Baz is currently working on new material for future projects.

Luke Seelau is part of the desert blues-rock trio, L’uomo Nero. With the help of Rio Grande Studios, the band recently released their first of 3 EPs through Desert Records. There are a limited number of colorful vinyls still available on their bandcamp page, with the remainder of the EPs being released in 2021. To find out more about Luke himself then check out his Instagram at @looking2gig.

