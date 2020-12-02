Sultry siren Eryn Bent performs original song for New Mexico Living

As the countdown to the holidays begins, New Mexico Living will be sharing some seasonal favorites from local musicians around the state. The first submission comes from the sultry-siren Eryn Bent. A Montana native, Bent has performed throughout the United States and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the New Mexico Music Awards.

About the singer

Singer-songwriter Eryn Bent has been enchanting audiences since age 14, with her powerhouse vocals and honest, gritty songwriting. Born and raised in Montana, Eryn has deep, Western roots that shine through her Americana, folk-style songwriting. She has played all over the West coast, forever planting her musical magic in the hearts of those who listen to her.

Eryn is a trained vocalist with years of private training under her belt, which gives her the incredible range and ability to showcase her vocals in many evocative ways. She sings for you, and you’ll feel it in your bones. She has independently recorded, written and released three amateur albums, with the first privately released in 2005. Most notably, Eryn completed her first studio album in early 2014 – “Firefly”, recorded by Jono Manson at the Kitchen Sink Studios. Featuring 11 originals songs and produced by Ms. Bent herself, “Firefly” does not disappoint. The album, released in May 2014, is a 2015 New Mexico Music Award Winner, with 4 nominations, including “Best of the Year”. The album currently is being played and distributed internationally.

Eryn plays full-time both solo and with her band around New Mexico and is currently promoting her most recent 2019 EP release, “Go Down Fighting”, title track nominated for Best Country Song of 2019 at the NMMA, “Go Down Fighting” gives fans a solid taste of Bent’s progression as a songwriter and player, with a more direct, country rock-infused sound that still remains true to her original roots. Expect more of this in Bent’s third studio release, currently underway with an anticipated 2020 release.

