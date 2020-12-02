The importance of self-care during COVID-19 with Haley Jenae Skincare and Bodywork

Self-care is something we all need to do for ourselves, especially this year during the pandemic. Kelly Vargas, Owner of Haley Jenae Skincare and Bodywork, discussed why self-care is so important.

Haley Jenae Skincare and Bodywork is a company that includes a natural skincare line of organic skincare as well as a private practice for natural healing. The company was started with a line of natural body products because Vargas’s son was born with eczema. It started with skincare for children but very quickly grew into a line of skincare that is all-natural, yet delicious for all ages. Vargas wanted products across the board that anyone can use no matter what skin issue you may have.

In October 2016, Kelly Vargas went to the New Mexico School for Natural Therapeutics and dove into the world of natural healing through massage, healthy eating, and living a healthy lifestyle. She opened her practice in February 2018 and has been able to combine her line of natural skincare and healing ever since. Vargas’s skincare line has grown to private labeling skincare for small businesses around town as well as offer them to her loyal customers in her practice. She loves that she is able to continue to combine her passion for self care through skincare and massage now more than ever.

