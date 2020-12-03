Bring a little holiday joy to someone’s day with Signature Sweets & Flowers

We are in the heart of the holiday season and if you are looking to get someone a holiday arrangement, look no further than Signature Sweets & Flowers. Kianna Casias discussed what holiday arrangements they are offering for this time of year.

Signature Sweets & Flowers is a local Albuquerque, New Mexico florist delivering courteous, professional service and the highest quality floral and gift items around. Their experienced designers can create floral arrangements that will complement any occasion and meet your budget and style expectations as well. They also offer daily delivery service to all local funeral homes and hospitals.

Choose from their nice selection of Green Plants, Blooming Plants, Dish Gardens, Fruit & Gourmet Baskets, Gift Baskets, Baby Gifts, Candy, Greeting Cards, Home Décor, Scented Candles, Silk Flowers, Stuffed Animals, and more. They offer non-contact, safe delivery too. Call them at (505) 833-5400 or visit their website.

