The 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Revue is going virtual

Every year, Duke City Repertory Theatre puts on the Ugly Sweater Revue. Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused changes to the lineup. They know that Ugly Sweater is one of the most diverse and accessible shows, and didn’t want people to miss their holiday favorite. Amelia Ampuero, Artistic Director, discusses how they are going virtual this year.

For the 5th year in a row, Duke City Repertory Theatre is filling your stocking with alternative holiday fun this December. Since filling a theatre with rowdy performers and audience members is out of the question, they will be bringing all the joy of The Ugly Sweater Revue directly to your home.

Pour some cocoa, spike it if you must, and tune in to catch the finest acts in Albuquerque and beyond do what they do best: entertain! Be mystified by magicians, tantalized by burlesque performers, wooed by singers, and tickled (metaphorically) by improvisers this holiday season.

The show is December 5th, 12th, and 19th at 8 PM. You can purchase tickets on their website. This show is recommend ages 18+ due to content and language.

