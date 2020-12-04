Local artists create dozens of paintings featuring hot air balloons

Artists from New Mexico and around the globe have collaborated to create dozens of paintings featuring hot air balloons in a variety of settings. Laurie Magovern, Executive Director of the Balloon Museum Foundation, discussed more on this spectacular, hot air balloon art exhibit.

With excitement and anticipation, the Balloon Museum Foundation brings to you the International Balloon Museum Foundation Inaugural Exhibition. The exhibition will celebrate the joy and inspiration of ballooning as depicted by artists around the world. In the creation of this exhibition, they hope to achieve the goals set forth by the foundation to raise funds, foster public recognition and promote membership for the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. In order to achieve these goals, this exhibition will connect with the community on a local and international level.

Artists from around the world will bring awareness to the joy, adventure, and inspiration of the ballooning culture by creating art that allows the spirit of imagination and adventure to soar.

The exhibit is at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum now through January 31, 2021. You can purchase general admission tickets through the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum’s website.

