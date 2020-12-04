Money-saving credit card tips for the holidays

With the holiday season in full swing and New Year’s resolutions top of mind, consumers have a lot to think about in terms with how to be smart with their money. Entrepreneur & Financial Educator Winnie Sun shared why now is the perfect time to take advantage of the ways your credit card can unlock special offers to help stretch your holiday budget.

This season, get more value now by making use of perks, benefits and tools from your credit card, including exciting offers from select vendors, interest-free payment plans, special cardholder deals, cash-back shopping, free shipping, unique gift options and more!

Whether it’s cultivating a new hobby, buying the perfect gift or treating yourself to something special, cardholders can tap into even more value this winter by activating Chase’s Get More Now offers to help them manage the holiday season and start 2021 on a high note.

