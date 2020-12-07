Steve Cecco receives ‘Good Neighbor Award’ for work with Feed NM Kids

In the past weeks, New Mexico Living has highlighted the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS (GAAR) and their Good Neighbor program. This program not only recognizes individuals and their charities for good work, but it helps people understand the positive impact realtors have on the community. Good Neighbor Award recipient Steve Cecco discussed the work he did with Feed NM Kids that has him being recognized.

GAAR is pleased to recognize Affiliate Steve Cecco as a Good Neighbor recipient in 2019 for his work with Feed NM Kids. Good Neighbors are REALTORS or Affiliates that dedicate themselves to volunteer service. They donate gifts, money, and – most importantly – a lot of time to their charity. The Good Neighbor program not only recognizes individuals and their charities for their good works but also helps the public understand the positive impact that REALTORS has on the community. GAAR applauds Steve for his dedication to the community.

About Feed NM Kids

Feed NM Kids is a non-profit local charity on a mission to eradicate childhood hunger in New Mexico. One granola bar is the difference between something to eat and nothing to eat, but it’s not enough food to take away hunger for a weekend. Through donations of nutritious snackable food items that a child may open and eat on the spot, Feed NM Kids provides weekend food to any child in New Mexico who has need whether or not they have a home, a responsible adult in their lives, or are simply in a season where the family has fallen on hard times.

The Snack Pack

A snack pack is a one-gallon zip-close bag with non-perishable, easy-open, single-serve food items. These food items are donated and dropped off at one of our drop off locations. Snack packs are then put together by volunteers and delivered to APS schools. Teachers, principals, nurses, and counselors then distribute snack packs on Friday for children to take home and eat over the weekend.

Ways you can help include:

Donating food from their food list

Holding a food drive at your church, organization, or company

Becoming a financial partner

Volunteering

