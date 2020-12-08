Give the gift of self-care this holiday season with Massage Envy

Massage Envy is a nationwide wellness franchise providing massage, stretch, and skincare services. The brand is built upon the belief that regular massage, stretch, and facials are integral components of whole-body wellness and keep your body working. Salina Palmerton discussed more on their massages and skincare options, as well as getting a taste of holiday cheer.

From day one in 2002, the Massage Envy brand was built on the foundation of helping people feel their best. But Massage Envy is not defined by its position as a category leader, rather by the lives changed by the work of therapists and estheticians across the country. Massage Envy has made therapeutic massage services and skin care solutions accessible to a network of more than 1.5 million members in franchised locations across the United States. And it’s all because of a belief that massage and skin care aren’t a luxury; they’re body maintenance, pure and simple — part of your total body care routine. Regular massage and facial care go a long way toward helping members and guests of Massage Envy franchised locations take care of themselves and do more — do more of what matters to them, what makes them happy, what makes them feel healthy, and supports a more well-balanced lifestyle.

Holiday Gift Guide

Need gift ideas for the holidays? Right now, you can purchase $80 in Massage Envy gift cards and receive a $20 promo card. If you purchase $150 in gift cards, you will receive a $50 promo card. You can also purchase one 60-minute massage session (at a non-member rate) and get a second 60-minute massage session FREE! Or, you can purchase any two CyMe products and receive 1 CyMe product for FREE! There are so many great gift options for your loved ones.

Skincare Services at Massage Envy

Your face is amazing and if you want to have an amazing complexion, routine facials with Massage Envy is a great way to start. Professionally trained or certified estheticians, focus on helping you develop an effective skincare routine that includes innovative, industry-leading products to help you achieve the results you’re looking for. Start your new skincare routine today. Start with a facial.

Massage Envy estheticians perform advanced skin care services such as Chemical Peels featuring PCA Skin® and an exclusive Microderm infusion treatment that adds revolutionary precision-timed hydration technology that goes above and beyond traditional microdermabrasion treatments.

Benefits of Massage

You know that post-massage feeling. Your mind is clear and your body is relaxed. An occasional massage leaves you feeling great, but regular massage can do so much more. The work your therapist does in each session builds on itself, helping your body maintain its relaxed state and your muscles to remain loose even during times of physical and mental stress.

