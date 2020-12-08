Visit Taos launches ‘Brings Taos Home’ campaign

Supporting local small businesses this holiday. That is what Visit Taos is pushing with their “Bring Taos Home” campaign. Marketing & Tourism Director Karina Armijo discussed how this campaign is supporting small businesses by giving the gift of Taos.

Bring Taos Home is a project by Visit Taos. Visit Taos recognizes the importance of the collective safety of their community and their visitors during this global pandemic. So, they wanted to share Taos-made goods until everyone can safely be back together. This is a great way to support a community you love, by giving the gift of Taos.

The Taos Culinary Box ($50) includes Chokola Bean to Bar, tea.o.graphy, Taos Honey, Taos Hum Hot Sauce, Taos Bakes, Taos Toffee, and more. The Taos Self Care Box ($50) includes brands Bison Star Naturals, Taos Bee, Taos Herb, Humble Brands, and more. There are limited amounts left for sale, but New Mexico Living viewers are encouraged to seek out these makers when shopping this holiday season and beyond.

