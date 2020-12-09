Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce reveals winners of 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce promotes economic development as well as business and workforce education with an emphasis on the Hispanic and small business community in the Duke City. Shannon Jacques, Vice President of the ABQ Hispano Chamber of Commerce, broke down the winners of the 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards as well as get details on their holiday shopping guide.

​The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards! Here are the AHCC members who have been awarded in the following categories:

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country, and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-Owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being an historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider ourselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque, but of the state of New Mexico.

