Alta Mira Specialized Family Services celebrates 35th anniversary with fundraiser

Alta Mira Specialized Family Services is a non-profit organization in Albuquerque. They support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to optimize their quality of life. Alta Mira Specialized Family Services supports individuals from birth throughout the lifespan and are celebrating their 35th-anniversary supporting families and realizing dreams this year! Director of Marketing & Communications Andrew Faber at Alta Mira Specialized Family Services discussed their growth over the three decades, as well as what their early intervention services have to offer.

Alta Mira Specialized Family Services is having their second annual Everyone Deserves a Chance to Fly virtually. There you can bid on over 30 items to help support Alta Mira. The event ends on Friday, December 11, so you’ve got to hurry!

