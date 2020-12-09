Give ‘The Gift of Hope’ to your furry friends with Animal Humane New Mexico

We are in the heart of the holidays right now and one thing that coincides with the holidays is giving. Animal Humane New Mexico discussed their annual holiday giving campaign, “The Gift of Hope,” and how the end-of-year giving benefits Animal Humane New Mexico’s pets and programs.

“The Gift of Hope” is Animal Humane New Mexico’s yearly holiday campaign. If you haven’t already made your charity donation for the year, it’s never too late. There are many different ways you can give and help Animal Humane New Mexico. For example, you can give donations monetarily, purchase off of their Amazon Wishlist, or become a Foster Caregiver. Just visit their website to find out all the different ways you can help.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

