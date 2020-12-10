Local musician brings own twist to a holiday classic

As the countdown to the holidays begins, New Mexico Living will be sharing some seasonal favorites from local musicians around the state. This week comes from the multi-talented singer, songwriter Casey Mraz.

Casey Mráz is a composer, musician, songwriter, playwright and father from Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S.A. He plays piano, guitar, accordion and charango. He studied theatre at the University of New Mexico and holds an M.F.A. in Dramatic Writing. He plays with several Albuquerque based bands including The Porter Draw, Concepto Tambor, Los Metamorfos, Metamorfos Collective and Wamba.

Casey is a Music Teacher and Music Director at Escuela del Sol Montessori School. He is also a Teaching Artist with the Santa Fe Opera’s ALTO Program (Active Learning Through Opera). He is also the Music Director of Circo Latino, a circus arts institute at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

