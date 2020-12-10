The Ranches presents ‘Catalog of HOPE’

Since 1944, the New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch, The Ranches, has promoted opportunity and meaningful help for struggling children and their families. The Ranches assist families that are struggling. Their multi-denominational Christian programs offer kids a safe place to live, a personalized plan to address their needs and goals, and individualized education and counseling. The Ranches offers families help through services such as crisis management, family counseling, and parent skills training. Some of the members discussed how the Ranches is bringing hope this holiday season.

If you or someone you know needs help, the New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranches is here. You can also help The Ranches by volunteering at their facilities, or donate with their Catalog of HOPE this holiday season.

