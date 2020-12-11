How you can help Joy Junction this holiday season

It is the season of giving and Joy Junction needs your help. CEO of Joy Junction Elma Reynalds discussed what they are looking for and how you can help.

Joy Junction is a 501(c)(3) faith-based church ministry that offers emergency and short-term essentials such as food, clothing, counseling, transportation, shelter to homeless men, women, children, and families throughout Albuquerque. Their guests can also receive an array of other services for their spiritual and emotional needs. Joy Junction believes in giving the homeless a Hand Up, not a handout, to help them get back on their feet.

Joy Junction relies on the kind generosity of individuals and corporations throughout New Mexico to help them continue their outreach ministry. Each day they serve as many as 350 people including as many as 60 to 80 children; over 200,000 meals are provided to the homeless in Albuquerque every year. Men, women, children, and families in need are accepted regardless of their race, national origin, sexual orientation, sex, age, color, or religion.

Joy Junction is committed to providing for the basic physical needs as well as the spiritual needs of the homeless. Their faith-based ministry strives to help adults return to society as active, functional members able to assist others in similar situations. Whether this process takes a few days or a year, their guests may stay with them as long as necessary, including a stay in their long-term transitional housing.

When you donate money to their charity, Joy Junction is able to serve as many as 350 people per day, including as many 350 people per day, including as many as 60 to 80 children. Joy Junction provides for the basic physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those who need their help getting back on their feet. You can donate through their website.

