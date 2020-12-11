Recording artist Ben Rector releases new Christmas album

Growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rector never expected to find himself immersed in the music scene. Though he spent his childhood learning piano and eventually picking up the guitar in his teen years as he made the transition to singing and songwriting, Rector was not truly serious about his music until he studied at the University of Arkansas. It was there that Rector released his first self-titled EP, launching his music career as he began playing live shows. By the time he graduated, Rector had released two full-length albums and was ready to make the move to Nashville in order to dive head-first into the music industry.

Now, Rector has made a name for himself as both an artist and a songwriter. He released seven studio albums, including “Brand New” (2015) which peaked in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, and Magic (2018) which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Rectors’ music has been used in over 100 television and film placements including American Idol, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Pretty Little Liars, among others, and his sold-out amphitheaters have landed him television performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, The Today Show and Live! with Kelly and Ryan. When the pandemic hit, Rector took the time to pour into his music as much as possible. His newest album, A Ben Rector Christmas, released November 13.

