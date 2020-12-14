Actor, musician Josh Bien performs new spin on a holiday classic

New Mexico Living is continuing to celebrate the holidays with carols from local musicians. Actor and musician Josh Bien performed a new rendition of “Jingle Bells,” just one of several takes on holiday cheer.

Josh Bien is an actor, lighting/sound/and scenic designer, singer/songwriter, comedic improvisor, puppeteer, director and a founding member of Blackout Theatre Company in Albuquerque. He earned his BA in Design for Performance, with an emphasis on Lighting and Scenic Design from the University of New Mexico.

Bien has worked consistently on professional designs for various theatre companies in and around Albuquerque. He has designed lights, sound, and sets for many plays, short films and dance shows around town. Bien has been seen on stage and on screen in various capacities for Blackout Theatre, including acting, improv, and stand-up comedy.

