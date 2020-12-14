Need gift ideas? Sadie Murray has your Go-To Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday shopping can create more stress around the holidays than anything else. Sadie Murray, the Go-To Girlfriend, discussed her Go-To Gift Guide to help you get the perfect present for everyone on your “nice list.”

Sadie Murray is The Go-To Girlfriend when it comes to all things fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. This on-air expert may be a petite blonde, but she’s got a big personality. After graduating from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication in Los Angeles, Sadie gained invaluable experience working in top beauty and fashion PR agencies, where she spent her days facilitating photo shoots, directing fashion shows, writing and pitching TV segments—all of which taught her the secrets to looking like a cover girl and dressing like a star. Audiences trust Sadie’s endorsement for a product, brand, etc. because she tries everything and gives her honest feedback. She has a fun-natured, down-to-earth, girl-next-door presence on camera—people have often said that watching Sadie on TV is like getting beauty or style advice from their best girlfriend. She is relatable, yet incredibly knowledgeable when it comes to representing various lifestyle, fashion, and beauty brands.

