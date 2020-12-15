Legacy Church performs own rendition of a holiday classic

As Christmas is coming closer, New Mexico Living is celebrating the season with local artists and their takes on holiday classics. Legacy Church gives their rendition of “O Holy Night.”

At Legacy Church, they connect people with God, help them grow relationships and live a life of generosity. Attending services, serving, giving, and loving God is the standard they live by. Legacy Church is a place you can call home. They believe Jesus will take you as you are, and transform you through your faith and trust in Him.

Like this: Like Loading...