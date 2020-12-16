Lovie McGee receives Good Neighbor Award for work with at-risk children

Recognizing those who go above and beyond for the community. The Good Neighbor Award recognizes local realtors and their charitable impact on the community during an unprecedented year. Lovie McGee, the Good Neighbor Award recipient for 2019, discussed her passion for making positive changes in the children in the Duke City.

The Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS (GAAR) and their Good Neighbor program not only recognizes individuals and their charities for good work, but it helps people understand the positive impact realtors have on the community. They are pleased to recognize Lovie McGee for her work through the African American Cultural Association (AACA).

McGee’s first recognition as a Good Neighbor was in 2006 before GAAR began its local Good Neighbor Awards. McGee received national recognition from NAR as a National Good Neighbor Honorable Mention for her work with the AACA. After devoting 35 years to making positive change, Lovie continues her passion for making positive change in the lives of at-risk, homeless, and suicidal children in Albuquerque and surrounding areas through the AACA.

African American Cultural Association (AACA)

The AACA works in conjunction with Albuquerque Public Schools to provide academic, cultural, and social support to low-income children in grades Kindergarten through 9th grade. Because these children are at-risk for academic failure and behavioral issues, their success or failure makes a major impact on the community. Through the Community Academic Initiative Resource, the Association works to align the students’ academic needs in math, language arts, and science to meet APS standards, as well as provide programs to address Health/Wellness, Drugs/Alcohol, and Life Skills Training.

Types of support AACA provides:

Academic support

Tutoring

Youth suicidal prevention

Drug/Alcohol abuse prevention

Food & blankets

Clothing

School supplies

Shelter vouchers

You can lend a helping hand. Here’s how to contribute:

Make a donation. Donate new clothing and school supplies

Become a volunteer by mentoring or tutoring

Host a fundraiser

Become a Grant Writer

