Shop unique, local jewelry this holiday season with Gertrude Zachary

If you are in the market for some dazzling, beautiful, local jewelry this holiday season, look no further than Gertrude Zachary. They have been in the Duke City for close to 30 years selling unique, contemporary, Southwestern jewelry, much of which is handcrafted in Albuquerque by Native American artisans. Manager Vince Summers discussed what sets them apart from all of the rest.

At Gertrude Zachary, they have a wide selection of turquoise products made by some of New Mexico’s finest jewelry makers. When you purchase one of their products, you are getting a one-of-a-kind work of art that has a quality unmatched by mass-produced jewelry. So whether you are interested in a pendant, earrings, bracelet, or any other type of jewelry, you can be assured that it will have the level of quality that has become synonymous with Gertrude Zachary. Each piece is created through a collaborative process between the designers and the Native American silversmiths who make each piece by hand. Gertrude Zachary keeps their showrooms stocked with handmade, artisan jewelry fit for all budgets. Clients come from around the globe to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces created by the Gertrude Zachary artisans.

While state mandates surrounding the coronavirus continues to change, Gertrude Zachary’s mission remains the same: to enhance the lives and style of New Mexicans and people across the country with beautiful, handcrafted jewelry. To continue to uphold this mission while keeping their staff and customers safe, they’ve implemented a new curbside pickup service. Just follow these simple steps:

Shop online: Browse their online catalog to view a variety of jewelry in detail, from necklaces and earrings to rings and bracelets. If you don’t see exactly what you’re looking for, just give them a call at (505) 247-4442 to learn about exclusive pieces and custom jewelry options. Checkout & Choose Curbside: After you’ve selected your items, begin checkout, and choose “curbside pickup” as your delivery option. Be sure to fill out the checkout form in its entirety, as they’ll need all the information to prepare your order for pickup. Coordinate Pickup: Once they have received your order, they will give you a call! Their curbside pickup service is only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Upon choosing a time that works best for you, they will also explain how their curbside process works and the extra measures they’re taking to ensure your safety.

