The Law Office of Adam Oakey wants to give back to the community

Giving back during a year that hit so many people shard. That’s exactly what the Law Office of Adam Oakey is doing this holiday season. Adam Oakey discussed what they are doing and how the community can help out.

The Law Office of Adam Oakey is holding a coat, sock, and toy drive. Oakey says he wants to give back to the community, especially those who have been hit the hardest during the current pandemic. You can drop off brand new or lightly-used items at their building at 714 Tijeras NW 87102. You have until December 23.

About Law Office of Adam Oakey

Adam Oakey, New Mexico native, went to Anderson School of Business and graduated with honors. After graduating from Anderson, Adam went to the University of New Mexico’s School of Law. He graduated from there in 2017. After working at Bowles Law Firm, Adam decided to open his own practice in January of 2018.

Adam has done anything from DUI to 1st Degree Murder cases and is not afraid of any challenge, as you may know, if you know about his past Mixed Martial Arts Career. Adam was a champion in the cage and it now fighting for the people. He loves his city of Albuquerque and his state of New Mexico.

Adam also takes cases in Personal Injury as he likes helping those that are injured over negligence committed by corporations and or individuals. He takes special pride in batting insurance companies.

The Law Office of Adam Oakey does Family Law. His passion for families and children shows every day with his four children. Family is his focus in his life. He treats his clients and practices like his own family members.

