Uncle T’s Sangwiches serves up some of the best gourmet ‘sangwiches’

Located in the heart of Rio Rancho, Uncle T’s Sangwiches is serving up some of the best gourmet “sangwiches,” stews, salads, and homemade desserts in the Southwest. Owner Clinton Ellison III discussed online ordering, their baked-goods catalog, and their famous “ghost menu.”

Ellison says that he wants Uncle T’s Sangwiches to “taste homemade like someone’s grandma made it.” At Uncle T’s Sangwiches, you can order anything from “A Big Ole BLT,” which is a sangwich made of applewood smoked bacon, vine ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, creamy mayo on some delicous sourdoughbread, to desserts like a Pineapple Cake to “Nana’s Rum Cake.”

Uncle T’s is open for business during the pandemic. You can call ahead or order online through their website for curbside and carry out. They’re open Monday – Thursday, 11 AM – 3 PM, and Friday & Saturday from 8 AM – 3 PM.

Like this: Like Loading...