Disability Insurance with Northwestern Mutual

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She’s here for your “Money Minute.”

You insure your home, car, and even your cellphone. Why? Because if something unfortunate were to happen to any of these valuables, you would want it replaced.

What about your income and lifestyle? Whether you work full-time, part-time, or stay-at-home the value of the work you do is worth protecting. What if you got sick or so badly hurt that you had to stop working for weeks, months, or even years? It may seem like a long shot, but according to the Social Security Administration, it’s a 1 in 4 chance. For some, it’s a condition like chronic back pain, migraines, or depression. For others, it’s an illness like diabetes and cancer, or a sudden event like a car accident or heart attack.

When disability interrupts your ability to work, it can be hard to meet current living expenses, much less pay down debt. Disability Insurance replaces a portion of your income. If you have coverage through work, that is a good start, but it only provides a fraction of your income needed.

Call Ashley Temer now to see how Disability Insurance fits into your financial plan.

Like this: Like Loading...