Mick Burke awarded Good Neighbor Award for work with LifeROOTS

In the past weeks, New Mexico Living has highlighted the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS (GAAR) and their Good Neighbor program. This program not only recognizes individuals and their charities for good work, but it helps people understand the positive impact realtors have on the community. Mick Burke, Realtor at Hunter Chase Realty and Good Neighbor Award recipient, discussed the work he did with LifeROOTS that’s making a lasting impact.

For the last six years, Mick has volunteered for LifeROOTS, a non-profit organization that supports individuals with disabilities from birth to adulthood through education, therapy, work programs, and community. They provide clients with inclusive opportunities and employment to help foster their independence. For more than 60 years, LifeROOTS has provided services to Albuquerque and surrounding areas. Last year, LifeROOTS provided support to 1,500 individuals with physical, developmental, or behavioral disabilities.

LifeROOTS’s key programs include:

Early Childhood Intervention: The program provides screenings, assessments, and services to children from birth to age 3. This is supplemented with therapeutic and behavior services, including parenting classes for families. Lifeworks Program: The program trains and provides employment for adult clients performing contract work for business customers in various areas such as Custodial Services, Grounds Maintenance, Packaging/Assembly, Bulk Mailing/Sorting, Shipping/Receiving, Presentation Preparation, Envelope Stuffing, Warehousing, Call Center Support, and Administrative Services.

If you are interested in hiring a person with a disability, seeking employment, or services for persons with disabilities, or looking for an early intervention children’s program, contact LifeROOTS to learn more.

Like this: Like Loading...