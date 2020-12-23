Fight cybercrime with the PC Place

We are in the midst of a pandemic, fighting the invisible enemy, the coronavirus. That is not the only silent enemy we are fighting. Cybercrime has become one of the nation’s biggest problems. What is cybercrime? Who is targeted? What are the desired results? President of the PC Place Stephen Armijo gave more insight into what cybercrime is and how we can protect ourselves from it.

When it comes to cybercrime, what are some ways we can stop it? The best thing to use is common sense. People need to educate themselves, their employees, family, and friends. Remote workers should not use Windows Remote Desktop Services to work from home as this is the easiest way for hackers to see passwords. Invest in using a secure VPN, and PC Place has the solutions you need.

The PC Place has been helping people with their technological needs since 1993. Enthusiastic to join the computer revolution in the 90’s, they were the first computer retail and repair store to locate in the Albuquerque area. They are proud to say they have served multiple generations of computer users and look forward to more.

Their mission is to sell, service, and upgrade computer equipment of high quality at reasonable prices. In addition, this company intends to maintain a superior and well-trained team of committed individuals with a positive and caring attitude. This group will utilize their creative ingenuity to solve problems and provide efficient solutions while establishing and maintaining lasting relationships with customers. With this combination, they believe they can provide quality products and services that the customer cannot get anywhere else.

