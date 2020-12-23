Make delicious holiday treats with Smith’s Food & Drug

When it comes to the kitchen, some people might be a little intimidated, especially when it comes to holiday cooking. Just because you may not have the same exact Christmas plans as you did in you can still plan a meal that will surely be delicious and festive. Chef Jeff Jackson, with Smith’s Food & Drug, demonstrates how we can achieve the perfect, delicious holiday caramel dessert.

Christmas Caramels

Ingredients

2 c. white sugar

1 c. brown sugar, packed

1 c. corn syrup

1 c. evaporated milk

2 c. heavy cream

2 sticks butter

1 ½ tsp. vanilla

Kosher or sea salt for garnishing

Candy thermometer

Wax paper for wrapping caramel pieces

Directions

Spray a 13×9 baking dish with non-stick spray and set aside. In a medium pot, combine both sugars, corn syrup, evaporated milk, heavy cream and butter. Place the pot on the stove over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally as it comes to a boil. Once it boils, reduce the heat to medium and place a tight fitting lid on top for 3 minutes. Remove the lid and scrape any undissolved sugar bits from the side of the pot into the mixture. Continue to simmer the mixture and place the candy thermometer in. Monitor the temperature until it reaches 235-240 degrees. Once it reaches temperature, remove the pot from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Transfer the caramel to the prepared baking dish and let the mixture cool completely for 1-2 hours. When cooled turn the caramel out onto a cutting board. Cut it into individual bite size pieces. Wrap them in wax paper for storage. Enjoy!

Like this: Like Loading...