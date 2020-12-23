Make delicious holiday treats with Smith’s Food & Drug

When it comes to the kitchen, some people might be a little intimidated, especially when it comes to holiday cooking. Just because you may not have the same exact Christmas plans as you did in you can still plan a meal that will surely be delicious and festive. Chef Jeff Jackson, with Smith’s Food & Drug, demonstrates how we can achieve the perfect, delicious holiday caramel dessert.
Christmas Caramels
Ingredients
- 2 c. white sugar
- 1 c. brown sugar, packed
- 1 c. corn syrup
- 1 c. evaporated milk
- 2 c. heavy cream
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 ½ tsp. vanilla
- Kosher or sea salt for garnishing
- Candy thermometer
- Wax paper for wrapping caramel pieces
Directions
- Spray a 13×9 baking dish with non-stick spray and set aside. In a medium pot, combine both sugars, corn syrup, evaporated milk, heavy cream and butter. Place the pot on the stove over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally as it comes to a boil. Once it boils, reduce the heat to medium and place a tight fitting lid on top for 3 minutes. Remove the lid and scrape any undissolved sugar bits from the side of the pot into the mixture.
- Continue to simmer the mixture and place the candy thermometer in. Monitor the temperature until it reaches 235-240 degrees. Once it reaches temperature, remove the pot from the heat and stir in the vanilla.
- Transfer the caramel to the prepared baking dish and let the mixture cool completely for 1-2 hours. When cooled turn the caramel out onto a cutting board. Cut it into individual bite size pieces. Wrap them in wax paper for storage. Enjoy!
