If you are looking to travel but you don’t know where to begin, where to go, or what to do Emily Kaufman, aka The Travel Mom, can help. She is the leading travel expert on shows like Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and NBC Nightly News. Kaufman discussed some tips on how to get through the holidays stress-free, and how to travel with a purpose the next time you hit the road or the sky.

Like this: Like Loading...