Musicians bring New Mexico twist on holiday classics

As the morning team is celebrating with their families, New Mexico Living and sister station KRQE News 13 invites you to enjoy the sounds of the holiday from a collection of local musicians, both near and far.

Singer/songwriter, recording artist, vocal coach, worship leader, and poet Caitelen Schneeberger performs a classic Christmas carol.

Casey Mráz is a composer, musician, songwriter, playwright, and father from Albuquerque, New Mexico. This multi-talented singer brings his own twist to a holiday classic.

Montana native and Santa Fe transplant Eryn Bent performs an original song inspired by the holidays.

Baz Francis is a UK-born but US-living musician who is a solo artist, occasional collaborator, and founding member of the bands Magic Eight Ball and Mansion Harlots. He brings his own version of the holiday classic, “Silent Night.”

Local musicians Casey Mráz and Josh Bien offer a unique rendition of “Good King Wenceslas”. The pair collaborated in a socially-distant manner, playing multiple instruments in a one-of-a-kind performance.

Delphia & Vicente Griego “Mary Did You Know?”

Delphia is nationally recognized for her contemporary-soul songwriting. Vicente Griego has devoted his life to the study of Cante Flamenco, the art of flamenco singing. Together, the two perform their rendition of the holiday classic, “Mary, Did You Know?”

D’DAT – Dinè Jazz Rap – fuses their favorite genres and influences into a Southwestern Pot! They performed “Merry Gentlemen.”

A funky twist on a holiday favorite, Adriana Vigil, a talented young teen in the Albuquerque metro, enlisted the help of her father Dennis, who is also a chief engineer at KRQE News 13, to produce this rendition of “I Saw Three Ships”.

Lesmen’s Music has been busy creating holiday cheer even during the quarantine. This song is written by Mark Padilla, Kevin Pollock, and J.J. Jones and puts a timely spin on Christmas Celebrations.

The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame launched the Musicians in Crisis Fund, which helps local musicians who haven’t had a source of income due to COVID-19. Mike Padilla, who owns Lesmen’s Pro Audio, Lighting, & Video in Albuquerque, is the one who steered the organization in building the fund.

