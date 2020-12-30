Best of New Mexico Living 2020

New Mexico Living highlights some of the “best-of’s” for 2020.

He’s known for his roles in such films as Easy A, and John Tucker Must Die, as well as the hit CW series Gossip Girl and the Netflix juggernaut You, playing Joe Goldberg, a man who, at best, is a socially awkward, hopeless romantic, or at worst, a maniacal serial killer. Actor Penn Badgley joined New Mexico Living to talk about blending his work as an actor with his life dedicated to serving others, as well as his event at UNM.

Live performances have been shuttered across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing an unprecedented challenge to Albuquerque theaters. So what are they doing to stay afloat and to stay creative?

Dozens upon dozens of New Mexicans had ‘the worst flu of their life’ this past winter. Was it the flu, or was it actually COVID-19?

From the far reaches of the Solar System to the Land of Enchantment, Cosmos: Possible Worlds explores the formation, composition, and continuing mysteries of the universe. Recently, one New Mexican was able to travel amongst the stars with the world’s most famous astrophysicist.

American Home invited 25 local street artists to take large pieces of plywood and create original works of art, all celebrating New Mexico love.

Odds are your children are staring at a computer screen for distance learning or even homeschooling. The sad and scary reality is that they are not the only ones because online during the pandemic, some people have hidden agendas and are using the opportunity for exploitation.

The Museum of Nuclear Science and History is featuring some new exhibitions that share a deeper look into World War II.

