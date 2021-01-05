Local artist Jesse Cann discusses New Mexico inspired music video

Jesse Cann is a multi-award winning artist who is a vocalist, pianist, keyboardist, and trumpet player. He writes, produces, and records gospel music in a variety of styles. Growing up in Las Cruces and graduating from UNM, Cann embodies the Land of Enchantment in his body of work. His recent music video proves just that. Cann discussed his life as a musician and what inspired his recent music video that’s everything New Mexico.

Cann is a gospel singer/songwriter and producer with a Christ-centered message, delivered in a unique and soulful style. Converted from a life of darkness and drunkenness, Jesse was saved by the Lord Jesus Christ in 1978 and has committed his music to the service of his Lord. His choral writing has been published by Fred Bock Music Company and Kjos Publishing Company. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. He has ministered in churches, schools, prisons, outreach, and benefit concerts. He has been married to his best friend Anne for 42 years.

