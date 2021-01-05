Pets’ New Year Resolutions, the double-up plan for 2021

A new year is upon us, which means many of us are actively achieving our New Year’s resolutions. And just as you made resolutions for yourself, you can also help your pet with theirs. Jill Lane, Author/Travel Writer/Animal Welfare Advocate, and her trusted partner Betty Bulldog discussed the double-up plan for 2021.

Betty Bulldog’s Top Tips for 2021 include:

Dress for Success. Start each day out dressed in style! Pet owners can purchase a new outfit for their furry friends to wear from their local pet boutiques. Exercise daily. Obesity is one of the top problems for pets, so take your furry friend out for a walk daily. Annual vet visits. Taking your pets to the vet is another method of making sure your four-legged friend is in the best shape they can be in. Training. “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” is an outdated and untrue statement! Any pet from ages puppy to senior can benefit from learning a few new tricks!

Events Unlimited is a marketing organization designed to promote New Mexico travel and tourism, animal welfare initiatives, and more. Jill Lane is an award-winning author, public speaker, marketing specialist, and a 2018 inductee into the New Mexico Tourism Hall of Fame. Her sidekick, Betty Bulldog, helps promote shelter adoptions as well as fundraising for animal welfare groups. She follows and carries on the legacy of Travelin’ Jack, New Mexico’s Pet Travel Guide and Adventure Dog.

Like this: Like Loading...