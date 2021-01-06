Blo Blow Dry Bar launches Thankful Thursdays for health care workers

Do you know a health care worker who could use some self-care? Jessica Carothers, the Blo Blow Dry Bar owner, discusses what they are doing to show their appreciation to front line workers.

Blo Blow Dry Bar has kicked off “Thankful Thursdays.” Every week, the public can nominate a health care worker in the community who needs some self-care. On Thursday, Blo Blow Dry Bar will draw two names from all of those nominated, and the winners will get a gift certificate for a free blowout, along with a special goodie bag from Blo Blow Dry Bar. Any of the nominees who didn’t win can come to Blo, present their medical worker ID, and get a free goodie bag from them as well. To nominate a health care worker, head to their Instagram page (@blo_albuquerque), and comment with the name of the person they’d like to nominate.

Established in 2007, Blo Blow Dry Bar’s mission is to uplift and enhance women’s lives in the community through the power of self-care in the form of flawless blowouts and beauty. Blo gives people the power to feel runway-ready at a moment’s notice. No cuts, no color. Just wash, blow, and go. With over 130+ locations in America, Canada, and the Philippines, they have also expanded to offer makeup, nails, and waxing at select locations — no special occasion required.

Like this: Like Loading...