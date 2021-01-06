Verizon brings next-generation 5G technology to the Duke City

You’ve heard the phrase “5G” when it comes to smartphones-but, what does it really mean? Verizon tech expert David Weissmann discussed Verizon’s growing 5G network and why you should be interested in this next-generation technology.

What is “5G?” 5G is the next-generation wireless technology that powers the phones that people use. The fifth generation of wireless network technology enables augmented reality on your phone to visit a museum, intelligent street lighting that makes your city safer, or even remote robotic surgery; 5 G will change how people engage with technology.

Right now, 5G is available across the country, and its footprint continues to grow. If you have an older device, it likely uses 4G LTE, which continues to serve Verizon customers reliably and will into the future. In fact, it is the investments in 4G LTE that Verizon has made that allowed them to take a leadership position in 5G. Now maybe the time to consider upgrading to a Verizon 5G phone, which would give you access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide and 5G Ultra Wideband services included as part of your plan.

