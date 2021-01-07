Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer shares 8 new year tips for a new you

New year, new you. 2020 is in the rearview mirror and as we move forward in 2021, many might be wondering what can be done personally to make this the best year yet. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well discussed gave some new year tips for a new you.
What are some clear goals to set for the year?
- Prayer/Meditation
- Collagen everyday
- Add more citrus to your diet
- Ease stress with kindness
- Eat more vegetables, blueberries, and walnuts
- Practice the “Do it Now” rule
- Get an annual checkup
- Walk at least 10 minutes or more everyday
Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.
