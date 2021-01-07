Local chef Marc Quinones to compete in current season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Foodies, listen up. Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey premieres on Thursday, January 7 on FOX New Mexico. If you are a fan of New Mexico Living, you’re going to see a familiar face; Executive Chef Marc Quinones of MÁS Tapas y Vino in the historic Hotel Andaluz. He is competing in this season of Hell’s Kitchen. Quinones discusses this amazing opportunity and what the experience was like.

On this season of Hell’s Kitchen, Quinones will be competing alongside 17 other chefs in Las Vegas, Nevada for a chance to become head chef at Ramsay’s Lake Tahoe restaurant.

He can cook and his smile makes me wanna smile. 😃 Meet Marc Quinones from the Blue Team and watch him in an all-new season of #HellsKitchen January 7! pic.twitter.com/JaXK5RYjKA — Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) January 4, 2021

Located in the stylish Hotel Andaluz, MÁS is a full-service restaurant and tapas bar inspired by the bold flavors, rich history and exuberance of Spanish cooking. MÁS offers fresh reinventions of traditional Spanish cuisine with an emphasis on organic, fresh and locally-sourced foods and high-quality ingredients.

